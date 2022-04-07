Popular Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who primarily works in Telugu-language films, will star opposite actor Vijay in an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film was officially launched with a puja recently.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared the series of pictures with Thalapathy Vijay and clearly, she was absolutely delighted to be working with the star. She wrote in the caption. “Ok now this feels like something else…❤️❤️ (I have) been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I have been wanting to do… act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him… everything… Yay finally! 😄❤️ An absolute delight…❤️.”

Thalapathy 66 has begun filming in Chennai. Thaman is scoring music for the film, while cinematography is handled by Karthick Palani and editing by Praveen KL. Sarath Kumar also plays an important role in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is often referred to as the National crush of India, has a slew of exciting projects on her platter. She will soon make her debut in Bollywood with RSVP Movies’ espionage thriller Mission Majnu where she shares the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra.

She also headlines Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actress has also signed on to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, replacing Parineeti Chopra. The film co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

