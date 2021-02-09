According to reports, the makers of ’83 have decided to release the much-awaited film in the month of June. The sports drama, which stars Ranveer Singh in the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, chronicles Indian cricket team’s unprecedented win against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup series.

“Reliance (Entertainment) along with the many other producers of the film have decided to release the sports flick in the month of June. It makes sense as the normalcy would have kicked in firmly by then. Also, getting it in theatres before in April is not feasible as Sooryavanshi is releasing on April 2. Also, the holy month of Ramzan is expected to commence from Monday April 12. So, April is completely ruled out. The month of May will see the release of two big films – Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Satyameva Jayate 2. Both the movies are expected to release during Eid, on or around May 14. A few films might also release in cinemas in the last two weeks of May. Hence, June seems like a good period,” a source close to the development tells a publication.

Some media outlets also report that ‘83 might hit the marquee on June 25, the day the Indian cricket team won the 1983 World Cup. However, the source reveals that there is no truth to it as the makers are looking at the whole month of June as of now. The film might come on June 25 or it might come earlier.

Besides Ranveer Singh, ’83 also features Deepika Padukone in an important cameo as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Boman Irani around off the primary cast.

