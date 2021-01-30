After the thunderous success of their maiden collaboration Simmba (2018), Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty recently joined hands for a comic-caper, titled Cirkus. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in central characters, the project has been making it to the headlines ever since its official announcement in October, 2020.

It is in news once again but for a different reason. According to reports, Ranveer Singh raised his fees to topline the forthcoming film. “Ranveer Singh has become one of the most bankable names in today’s time and his market value is on the rise with every passing film. For Cirkus, he has charged an acting fee of Rs. 50 crores (500 million), and he is expected to hike his fees with the success of every passing film,” says a trade source.

Singh was already one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, but his recent hike puts him in the bracket of superstars like Akshay Kumar. The source adds that the makers are looking at releasing Cirkus towards the end of 2021.

“The film is being shot at a brisk pace in Mumbai and is being readied for a Winter 2021 opening. The idea is to wrap up the entire film by March and then move on to the post-production, since it is a period film set in the 60s and almost the entire film is being shot in studio,” signs off the source.

Before Cirkus, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. The hugely anticipated sports-drama was originally slated to hit the marquee on April 10, 2020. However, its release had to be postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The makers are yet to announce the new release date for the film.

