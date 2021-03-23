Ranveer Singh, who already has several high-profile projects on his platter, is about to add yet another exciting film to his filmography. Buzz has it that he has shown his interest in the big-ticket period drama Suryaputra Mahavir Karna.

Suryaputra Mahavir Karna has been attracting a lot of attention ever since the makers dropped its announcement teaser a couple of weeks ago. Vashu Bhagnani and Jackie Bhagnani are producing under Pooja Entertainment.

A source close to the development told a publication that the makers felt that Ranveer Singh was perfect to play the great warrior Karna in the film and hence, they approached the actor who has shown his interest in joining the team.

“What Pooja Entertainment has announced is a revamped version of the project. They are making it with a different set of cast and production teams, on a much bigger scale than earlier planned. Envisioned on an unparalleled scale with benchmark visual effects, the film requires someone who could bring Karna alive on screen and the makers believe Ranveer fits the bill to the T. They have approached the actor and he has also shown his interest, however, nothing concrete has materialised so far,” informed the source.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is waiting for the release of his next’83. Chronicling Indian cricket team’s unprecedented win against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup series, the sports-drama has been directed by Kabir Khan. It is slated for its theatrical release on June 4, 2021.

Singh also stars in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. While Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to hit the marquee on August 27, Cirkus is yet to lock the date for its theatrical release.

