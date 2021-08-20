Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie was officially announced last month, and on Friday (20), the film went on the floors.

Karan took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. Along with a prep video, the filmmaker tweeted, “The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is – gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

In the video, we get a glimpse of Alia and Ranvir’s look in the film. While Alia is seen sporting an Indian traditional avatar, Ranveer is seen in his usual funky clothes.

This will be Alia and Ranveer’s second film together. The two actors have earlier worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which was a super hit at the box office.

Karan was supposed to helm a film titled Takht which also featured Ranveer and Alia. But, the movie has been put on a backburner, so, the filmmaker decided to go ahead and direct Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

While making an announcement about the film, Karan had tweeted, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy.”

Well, apart from Ranveer and Alia, it will also be interesting to watch the veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the film.