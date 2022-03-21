Rani Mukerji, who is celebrating her 44th birthday today, is really excited about her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level, the film is quite close to her heart and is set to enter theatres on May 20, 2022.

Talking about it, Mukerji told an Indian publication that she could connect with the story as an actor and even as a mother. “These are stories that need to be told. I am hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It is an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group,” she said.

The award-winning actress, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), said that she is looking forward to working on brilliant scripts in the coming years. “These films not only entertain audiences but also deliver a great message to people. I want to do movies that are about hope and love,” she added.

Mukerji, who began her acting career with the 1997 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, called her 25-year journey in Bollywood “an exhilarating one”. “I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the best minds in the form of directors, producers, actors, and technicians who have pushed me to excel on-screen and reinvent myself every single time,” she concluded.

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber of Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013) fame. The film is due on May 20.

