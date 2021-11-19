Bunty Aur Babli, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, was one of the most successful films of 2005. It has been 16 years since the film hit theatres, but it continues to garner the same amount of love and appreciation from the viewers even today thanks to the countless premieres on television.

Fans were overjoyed when the makers announced Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2020. While Mukerji returns to reprise her role in the sequel, Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutante Sharvari in prominent parts.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Mukerji talked about Bunty Aur Babli and its upcoming sequel. “Bunty Aur Babli 1… I have so many memories of Shaad (Ali), Abhishek (Bachchan) and myself. Our carefree days with the fact that we shot all over India. Now, of course, I relate with BB2. Again, very close to my heart. It is a character that I lived and loved and to take that character forward has been just the most amazing feeling for me in my career,” said the actress.

Speaking further about the sequel, the multiple award-winning actress said, “I never even thought Bunty Aur Babli 2 could be made ever. But now the way the story has progressed and the story has come up full circle I think we have space for Bunty Aur Babli 3 as well.”

Made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been written and directed by debutant filmmaker Varun V. Sharma. The film is set to enter theatres on November 19, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Bunty Aur Babli 2