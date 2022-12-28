‘Rang De Basanti’ actor Siddharth, on Tuesday, alleged that his parents were harassed by the CRPF at the Madurai airport.

Taking to Instagram, Siddharth shared a story and wrote, “Harassed for 20 mins at empty Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English. Rude AF. When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power.”

Siddharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series ‘Escaype’ which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the series also starred Javed Jaaferi and Shweta Tripathi in prominent roles.

He will be next seen in an upcoming Tamil action film ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Hassan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

As per reports, Siddharth has been dating actor Aditi Rao Hydari for quite a long time after they first met on the sets of their romantic action film ‘Maha Samudram’.

They have neither denied nor confirmed the rumours of their dating.

Last year, the duo was seen attending actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha’s wedding in Chandigarh. (ANI)