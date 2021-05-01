Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor, who recently tested positive for coronavirus and is receiving treatment for the same at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, has confirmed that he is set to sell the ancestral Kapoor home located in the posh area of Chembur, Mumbai.

The 74-year-old actor said that he will be moving closer to his daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and estranged wife and yesteryear actress, Babita. The actor took the decision of selling the house after the demise of his younger brother, Rajiv Kapoor. He further stated that if his brother were still alive today, the two of them would be staying together in their Chembur home.

“My parents (Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor) had told me that I can stay in this home for as long as I want, but the day I decide to sell it, I will have to share the sale proceeds with my siblings Rishi, Rajiv, Ritu and Rima. That’s fine as I have done well for myself in my career and also invested well. Rajiv largely stayed with me. He had a house in Pune but he was mostly in Mumbai. Now, I am moving near Babita, Bebo and Lolo’s homes,” Kapoor told a leading daily.

Randhir Kapoor was last spotted at his younger daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence in Bandra, where the family had come together to celebrate the 74th birthday of Babita.

As mentioned earlier, Kapoor is currently being treated for Covid-19. “He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there’s nothing to worry,” Dr Santosh Shetty, Kokilaben hospital, had told a newswire.

Randhir Kapoor has lost his two brothers – Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor – within a year. While Rishi Kapoor breathed his last exactly a year ago on April 30, 2020, Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9, 2021.

