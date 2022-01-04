Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is presently busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Shraddha Kapoor, will begin filming Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal from March.

Ranbir Kapoor is expected to wrap up Ranjan’s untitled film by March and then drive straight into Vanga’s psychological thriller Animal, which also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deo, and Parineeti Chopra in starring roles. Having said that, some changes in the shooting schedule cannot be ruled out keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in months to come.

Confirming the development, producer Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling both films under T-Series Films, tells a publication, “We have started a Ranbir Kapoor film with Luv Ranjan and then, there is another film that we are doing with him called Animal. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and we begin shooting in March. Animal will be like what Kabir Singh (2019) was, one relatable story that happens in our society with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in lead.”

Sharing details on his upcoming line-up, the producer informs, “We are producing Thank God with Ajay (Devgn) sir and Sidharth (Malhotra). We also have Vikram Vedha with Hrithik (Roshan) and Saif (Ali Khan). There is another film that we will be announcing soon with Ajay sir.”

Kumar will also be reteaming with Akshay Kumar on a new film. “We have something which we will definitely be doing together in the near future. I can’t announce it right now. Yes, talks are on and we will certainly be doing it together,” he says.

When asked about creating long-format content, the producer said, “We are doing the best that we can to entertain our audience. If all goes well, if the corona is settled, we will have 15 to 20 films to release in 2022.”

