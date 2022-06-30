Ranbir Kapoor is keeping quite busy these days on both personal as well professional fronts. On the personal front, he is waiting for the arrival of his first child with his wife Alia Bhatt. One of the most popular couples of the tinsel town tied the nuptial knot in April this year and announced their pregnancy earlier this week, sending the internet into a total tizzy.

On the professional front, Ranbir has two high-profile films ready to release. Last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju (2018), the actor will shortly be seen in Yash Raj Films’ much-delayed dacoit drama Shamshera. The film also has Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor playing important roles.

While Ranbir awaits the release of the Karan Malhotra directorial, he recently revealed his current crush and you will be surprised to know that it’s not her wife Alia Bhatt. Yes, the actor revealed that he is currently crushing on Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya.

In an official video shared by YRF, Ranbir answers 20 quirky questions in 2 minutes. When asked about the one person on the internet that he is currently crushing on, he said Zendaya. In another question, he is asked what makes him smile the most. The actor wastes no time and answers, “My wife, my dogs, my family, cool breeze, a good game of football, and a good movie.”

Coming to Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects, the actor has a lot on his platter right now. Weeks after the release of Shamshera on July 22, he will be seen in Dharma Productions’ big-ticket film Brahmastra. The film marks Ranbir’s first onscreen collaboration with his wife Alia Bhatt. In addition to them, the fantasy adventure drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in important roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.

Ranbir is also working with filmmaker Luv Ranjan on his next directorial venture, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The actor has also teamed up with Kabir Singh helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.