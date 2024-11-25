‘I was really young, so it was a very scary environment for me,’ Ranbir Kapoor remembers Holi parties of grandfather Raj Kapoor

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Ranbir Kapoor paid tribute to his grandfather, the legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, during an engaging session moderated by filmmaker Rahul Rawail. The event, which took place ahead of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary on December 14, highlighted his lasting influence on Indian cinema.

Ranbir Kapoor, reflecting on his grandfather’s legacy, shared his childhood memories of Raj Kapoor’s iconic Holi parties, which were the talk of the town in Bollywood. “I was really young, so it was a very scary environment for me,” Ranbir recalled, describing the vivid scenes. “Everyone was coloured in black and many other colours, sabko aise truck mai faika ja raha hai (everyone was being thrown into trucks).” Turning to the moderator, Rahul, Ranbir added, “You might have better memories, I guess.” Rahul agreed, noting, “Sab kaale, neele, peele hote the (everyone used to be drained in different colours). It used to be a day celebration.”

Ranbir elaborated on the inclusive nature of these gatherings, emphasizing their importance to the film industry. “What I have heard is that, not just the actors and actresses, it was everybody in the film industry. Even the people working in camera, production, everybody used to come and celebrate together,” he shared.

Rahul provided further insights into why these grand celebrations eventually stopped. “Gradually, why those parties stopped was because it became too much of a crowd. It was unmanageable because anyone used to just walk in,” he revealed.

Raj Kapoor’s Holi parties, held at RK Studios, were legendary for uniting the entire Bollywood fraternity. The celebrations featured vibrant colours, alcohol, and grand festivities, attended by stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Nargis, Rajendra Kumar, Prem Nath, and Nirupa Roy. These gatherings were not just about fun but symbolized camaraderie and unity within the industry.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor continues to uphold the Kapoor legacy in Bollywood. He was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Officially announced in January 2024, the film has already garnered significant attention. Additionally, Ranbir is working on Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project, Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi, further cementing his position as one of Bollywood’s leading actors.

Ranbir also expressed his admiration for Raj Kapoor’s work, stating, “We all are off-shoots of movies made by Raj Kapoor.” His heartfelt reflections at IFFI not only honored his grandfather’s unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema but also shed light on the rich traditions that defined Bollywood’s golden era.