Luv Ranjan’s untitled film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor was slated to release on Holi 2022. However, the movie has been postponed to 2023.

Luv Films took to Twitter to make an announcement about the new release date. They tweeted, “Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur , presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor . @LuvFilms @TSeries.”

On Holi next year, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is also slated to release. So, if the release date of Luv Ranjan was not pushed, it would have been Ranbir vs Ranbir at the box office.

However, now also, Ranjan’s film won’t get a solo release. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is also slated to release on 26th January 2023.

It will be interesting to see if these two film will lock horns at the box office or the clash will be averted.

Luv Ranjan’s movie is a romantic-comedy. Moviegoers are excited to watch Ranbir and Shraddha on the big screen together.

On the other side, we have Fighter which is said to be India’s first aerial action film. Roshan and Padukone will also be seen together on the silver screen for the first time.