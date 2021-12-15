Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films. It features an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy.

Produced by Karan Johar via Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is set to enter theatres on September 9, 2022.

The film sees Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, a man with supernatural powers. The first part of the film billed as a trilogy will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Mukerji said the film is mounted on a humongous budget and the team worked hard to get its VFX, action set pieces right but would not call it a “superhero” project.

“I know the term superhero gets used with the film a lot because it is sort of in that genre. But in my mind, it is not a superhero film. It is a fantasy adventure epic. It is a modern mythology piece. Shiva is closer to a modern representation of a deva than a western superhero. He is a normal guy who is born with certain energy within him,” the director said.

The director said he was nurturing the idea of Brahmastra since 2011, after his 2009 debut with Wake Up Sid, when he visited the Himalayas. He later made the blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 but deep-dived into fleshing out Brahmastra soon after.

Mukerji said what appealed to him the most was the possibility of mounting an epic film with roots in Indian mythology. “The feeling of spirituality that we have in India when we go to the Himalaya or visit some ancient sites… Indians are spiritual, we believe in a higher power. I felt a story like this had not been made in India. Then, the story came to me as something set in the modern world. That juxtaposition of modern and ancient was extremely appealing. I felt I could continue to write as a modern filmmaker but also draw from my roots and where we all come from. I felt that it was new and powerful.”

The film features Bhatt as Isha and Bachchan as Guruji. More details about their characters will be revealed in time, the director said. “The motion poster now will focus on Shiva. Then we will come to Isha, Guruji. We can’t reveal everything at once,” he added.

