Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Sanju (2018), has reportedly increased his remuneration for projects which are taking longer than usual to complete. An online publication reports that not only Kapoor but his girlfriend Alia Bhatt is also about to charge extra for any additional days she shoots for her pending films.

However, a source in the know has something completely different to say. Refuting rumours of Kapoor and Bhatt charging extra bucks for their pending projects, the source tells the publication, “No producer can afford to pay them what they charge right now, so where is the question of extra fees? A lot of films are shot beyond the dates allotted. Ranbir’s Brahmastra is one of them. Does that mean he is going to ask his producer Karan Johar for extra money? Ranbir and Karan don’t ever discuss Ranbir’s fees.”

The source goes on to add, “Alia has shot for many more days than she had allotted to Gangubai Kathiawadi. Is she going to ask Sanjay Leela Bhansali for extra money? At a time when the world and cinema industry are struggling through the worst crisis who talks about being paid extra?”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-delayed film Brahmastra was officially announced on October, 11, 2017, and it went on floors in February, 2018. The fantasy drama, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in important roles, has been in the making for a long time now.

The big-ticket project has faced many hiccups ever since beginning production in 2018. After being postponed several times over the past two years, Brahmastra is now expected to enter theatres in 2021. However, the makers are yet to lock the new release date.

