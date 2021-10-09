Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) star Rana Daggubati was quite psyched up about his trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi, which had a direct-to-digital release some time ago. However, the film received mixed response from critics and audiences alike.

Opening up about the lukewarm response the trilingual film received, Daggubati told an Indian publication, “Like success, failure and mixed reviews are part of some films you do and especially if you are doing things a bit offbeat. The learning that comes out of it becomes very fruitful. As for Haathi Mere Saathi, I will always be proud to play Bhandev.”

Currently, Daggubati has a number of exciting projects on his platter. One of them being the official Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2019). Talking about the same, he says, “The story of the film plays on the male ego. It will be a new film for both of us as well as for the Telugu audience.”

Daggubati is also collaborating with his superstar uncle Venkatesh on a digital project set at Netflix. The duo will share screen space for the first time in a streaming show titled Rana Naidu, which is the official adaptation of the American drama series Ray Donovan.

Ask him about Tollywood stars collaborating on multiple projects, and he says, “It is the story that drives it all. If we have directors that demand it, audiences will always love and enjoy it.”

Rana Daggubati, who has been a part of the Indian film industry for several years now, comes from a showbiz family. There are several actors in Tollywood who belong to prominent film families. Just like Bollywood, Tollywood has also been accused of promoting nepotism time and again.

“Nepotism, by definition, is applied to political hierarchy or public sector companies. The entertainment world is based on arts. It requires hard work from everyone, irrespective of being from a prominent family or not,” Daggubati concludes.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Pawan Kalyan, Haathi Mere Saathi