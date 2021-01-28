Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan have started shooting for their next film in Telugu. The untitled film, which is being produced by Sithara Entertainment, is an official remake of successful Malayalam flick Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020), which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in title roles.

The first schedule of the remake kick-started at a specially erected set in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad. The makers commenced the shoot with an action-packed sequence featuring both the stars. Pictures of Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati and the rest of the team from the pooja ceremony of the remake have already inflamed the internet.

On December 21, 2020, Daggubati had taken to Twitter to share the news that he was set to share the screen space with Pawan Kalyan in the remake. He wrote, “Another journey begins! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries! And now joining the coolest back home, our very own Powerstar Pawan Kalyan! Can’t wait. Thank you, Sithara Entertainments!”

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which hit the marquee on 7nd February 2020, received positive response from critics and emerged as a commercial success at the box-office. After the huge success of the film, several filmmakers from other film industries queued up in front of its makers’ door to buy the remake rights.

While Sithara Entertainments managed to acquire the rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum for a Telugu remake, Bollywood star John Abraham, who has been producing films under his banner JA Entertainment since 2012, bagged the rights to remake the film in Hindi.

The Telugu remake is being directed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Naga Vamsi. Reportedly, the film also stars Sai Pallavi and Aishwarya Rajesh. Samuthirakani has also joined the cast to play an important role, as per reports.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Rana Daggubati, Pawan Kalyan, Saagar K Chandra, Ayyappanum Koshiyum