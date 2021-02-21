Seasoned actress Ramya Krishnan, who shot to international fame with the earth-shattering success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), is set to play a powerful role in Dharma Production and Puri Connects’ upcoming bilingual film Liger.

The romantic action thriller film, which is currently being shot in Mumbai, stars Arjun Reddy (2017) star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. While Deverakonda will be making his Bollywood debut with Liger, the film will launch Panday in the Telugu film industry. Successful Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is directing the forthcoming project along with co-producing it with Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur.

Actress-turned-producer Charmme Kaur knows it well that Liger is one of the keenly awaited films of 2021 and hence, she keeps fans updated with all the fun that takes place when the camera is not rolling.

She recently shared a candid picture of her and Ramya Krishnan on the sets of Liger. Earlier, she also shared a picture with Vijay Deverakonda and a video where Ananya Panday is seen playing with her dog.

Her latest picture from the sets of Liger sees her having loads of fun with Deverakonda and Panday. “Weekend vibes on sets of Liger: Sala Crossbreed,” she captioned the picture that has amassed thousands of likes and comments on Instagram.

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Liger will also be dubbed in Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. The film is scheduled for its theatrical release on September 9, 2021. More details are expected to arrive soon.

