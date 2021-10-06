Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, known for his performance as Raavan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, passed away on Tuesday (05) due a heart attack.

Kaustubh Trivedi, the actor’s nephew, told PTI, “He had a lot of age related health issues and was not keeping well. He was in the hospital earlier and had come home only recently. He died of a heart attack at his residence around 10-10.30 pm.”

He was not just an actor butwas elected to the Lok Sabha, lower house of the Parliament of India from Sabarkantha, Gujarat as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn his demise. Along with Trivedi, the PM also tweeted about another actor Ghanashyam Nayak who passed away a couple of days ago.

He tweeted, “In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble.”

He further wrote, “We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti.”

Many other celebrities took to social media to mourn Trivedi’s demise, including his Ramayan co-stars.

Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Ram in Ramanyan, tweeted, “आध्यात्मिक रूप से रामावतार का कारण और सांसारिक रूप से एक बहुत ही नेक,धार्मिक, सरल स्वभावी इंसान और मेरे अतिप्रिय मित्र अरविंद त्रिवेदी जी को आज मानव समाज ने खो दिया। नि:संदेह वे सीधे परमधाम जाएंगे और भगवान श्रीराम का सानिध्य पाएंगे। (A very noble, religious, simple natured person and my dear friend Arvind Trivedi ji has been lost by the human society today. Undoubtedly, they will go straight to the supreme abode and will find the company of Lord Shri Ram.)

Dipika Chikhalia, who played the role of Sita in the show, posted on Instagram, “My heart felt condolences to his family …a very fine human being ���#arvindtrivedi #ravan.”

Actor Sunil Lahri, who was seen as Laxman in Ramayan, wrote on Twitter, “Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe��� Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De…I am speechless I lost father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman .”