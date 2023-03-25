Ramadan, a month of spiritual rejuvenation and reflection, fosters togetherness and sharing among families and friends. With 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide, including over 3.9 million in the UK, this holy time holds special significance.

Ramadan celebrations in the UK are a melting pot of cultures, with Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Indians, Arabs, Turks, Kurds, Persians, Africans, Malaysians, Indonesians, and many others coming together to share an eclectic mix of flavours and cuisines.

Despite the diversity, rice serves as a fundamental ingredient that unites all these communities.

For more than 50 years, Tilda has been bringing flavourful and nutritious meals to dinner tables across the UK during Ramadan and beyond, stated a press release.

Tilda celebrated the start of Ramadan by hosting a special event featuring a delicious array of flavours in collaboration with renowned TV chef, Parveen Ashraf and esteemed food writer Zaleha Olpin.

Ashraf paid homage to her Pakistani roots with her hero dish “Chicken Biryani,” prepared with Tilda Grand Extra Long Basmati, while Olpin delighted the audience with her authentic taste of Malaysia through her classic “Nasi Goreng” made with Tilda Pure Original Basmati.

The evening was filled with heartwarming family stories, reflections on Ramadan rituals, and fond memories of cooking rice.

Jean-Philippe Laborde, the Managing Director from Tilda said, “Ramadan is a special time for the communities and as a brand it is an equally important time for us as we want to make sure that our range of products enable home cooks to observe and enjoy their culinary cultures. Be it expert traditional cooks or explorers of world cuisine, Tilda is at the heart of Ramadan celebrations”.

Ashraf’s Iftar spread included the quintessential Chana Chaat Cups and a refreshing cucumber raita, while Olpin’s spread featured Pai Tees (crispy top hats with vegetable filling) and Kerabu Ikan (watercress and fish salad).

Both chefs ensured that there were ample vegetarian and vegan options for guests, such as Olpin’s Nasi Goreng Kerabu, a vegetable fried rice dish served with hearty slices of tofu, and Ashraf’s vegetarian version of her biryani made with succulent pieces of jackfruit and sweet potato.

To access the recipes featured on the menu, you can visit the Tilda’s website

Chef Ashraf highlighted the importance of adding love to recipes and shared that her mother’s use of Tilda Basmati rice inspired her cooking.

Meanwhile Chef Olpin’s Malaysian flavours, which included unique ingredients like turmeric leaves and torch ginger flower, were a hit among guests at the event.

She expressed her pride in sharing a taste of her culture and serving Malaysian Ramadan favourites, such as Pai Tee, Kerabu Ikan, and Nasi Goreng Kerabu, all prepared with Tilda Basmati rice.

The event ended on a sweet note, with two delectable desserts. The first, coconut creamed kheer, was made with Tilda Fragrant Jasmine rice, and topped with rose petals and pistachios. The second, Kuih Lopes, was a sticky rice dessert with sugar syrup made using Tilda Sticky Rice, the latest addition to the brand’s microwaveable rice family.

The release also stated that this Ramadan, Tilda promises to elevate your plate by offering a diverse range of flavours from around the world. From the tastes of Afghanistan and the aromas of Jordan, to the delicacies of the Middle East and the comforts of Bangladesh, Tilda encourages you to explore the many cuisines and cultures of the holiday season.

With options ranging from the vibrancy of African dishes to the wholesomeness of Somali meals, Tilda invites you to embark on a culinary journey and savour the flavours of Ramadan.