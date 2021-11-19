The upcoming Bollywood film Dhamaka has been creating a lot of noise ever since its announcement last year. This was one of the first Bollywood films to begin production in the pandemic. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the film, which managed to receive overwhelming response from the audience.

As the much-anticipated action-thriller nears its release, director Ram Madhvani heaped praises on Kartik Aaryan who plays the lead role in Dhamaka.

Madhvani in his latest interview with a leading portal shared his on-set experience, saying, “On day 5, I did take 1. At a certain point, people started asking if we were shooting that honest or dishonest, where ‘honest’ meant the way that we shoot, while ‘dishonest’ meant we’ll shoot Mrunal, Kartik and Soumya separately. After that shot, I thought it was not working. I was with team discussing this, and Kartik happened to be around. I told my team that we were going to do it the traditional way.”

He further mentioned how Aaryan catalysed the entire process and motivated him to be at his best as Madhvani added, “As soon as Kartik said ‘Sir, Traditional?’, I realized that he gave me courage. I have not had an actor tell me and give me that kind of push, who says ‘You go for what you want to go for’. I think that was a big day for me. I remember that say vividly. And that’s the reason I said, ‘I think we can work together again’, and we did take 2, and it worked!”

Dhamaka, produced by RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Cultureworks, Global Gate Entertainment and Lionsgate, starts streaming from November 19 on Netflix.

Tags: Ram Madhvani, Kartik Aaryan, Dhamaka, Netflix