Fronted by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR (2022) continues to garner applause and appreciation from global audiences even after almost eleven months of its theatrical release. The film put up a great show at the recently concluded Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and is now eying an Oscar win at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.

The Telugu-language epic action-drama film boasts a host of mind-boggling action sequences. One of them is the introductory sequence of Ram Charan where his character is shown fighting several thousand people.

Recently, Charan spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about filming the scene. He said, “The highlight was the amount of rehearsals the whole team did for 30 to 40 days prior to filming. We had 5,000 to 10,000 people on a given day to shoot, and none of them were hurt. Not a single scratch. That shows you the kind of intense rehearsals that went into it. Kudos to our stuntmen, our (fight director) Mr. Solomon, and the thousands of people.”

Charan further added that he never got even a bruise while filming, and when he did tear his ligament, it was during a rehearsal. He revealed he shot the high-energy song “Naatu Naatu” post his ligament injury.

“I know it sounds (crazy), but I did not suffer a single scratch during the making of the film. I did tear a ligament during rehearsals, which took me off the shoot for three-and-a-half months. So, it was a gruesome three months of recovery, but I am fine now. Right after I recovered, I shot the “Naatu Naatu” sequence,” said the actor.

Charan also shared some interesting details on the famous animal scene. “I personally feel that it was when Raju (Ram Charan) learned the truth and he fought Bheem (Jr NTR) as arch-rival. It was when the tigers and animals came out. We shot 65 nights over two seasons because, by the time we started, Covid hit. So, after 30 days, we had to pause that episode and somehow maintain ourselves physically. Mr. Rajamouli would call us every week during the pandemic to check if we were in the right shape, the right weight, and the right physique. So, preparing for that episode was the most taxing,” the actor concluded.