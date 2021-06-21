SS Rajamouli’s RRR is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-India films of the year. The movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

The shooting of RRR was put on hold due to the lockdown. But, as the lockdown has been lifted, Ram Charan is back on the sets to resume the shooting of the film.

On Twitter, celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim, posted a picture of himself with Ram Charan and wrote, “Today In Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted and the movies have resumed their shoots.. Starting my day with a Haircut for Superstar Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for the Movie #RRR directed by everyone’s favourite @ssrajamouli Sir. @alwaysramcharan @AalimHakim.”

Ram shared the same picture on his Insta story and wrote, “#RRR begins post lockdown 2.0.”

A few days ago, it was also reported that Alia Bhatt will resume the shooting of RRR on 1st July 2021, and it will be a two-week schedule for her.

RRR is being made in Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages. The movie will mark Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s Telugu debut.

The SS Rajamouli’s directorial is slated to release on 13th October 2021. However, there were reports that the film might get postponed to 2022. But, the makers have not yet announced anything officially.