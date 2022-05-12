Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political drama Bheed is set to release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Bheed is jointly produced by Sinha under Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films. The film marks their third collaboration after 2020’s Thappad and Anek, which will hit the screens on May 27.

The official account of T-Series shared the release date announcement on Twitter on Thursday. “Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political drama Bheed releasing on 18th November 2022. Starring Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Bheed is a joint venture of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Media Works,” the tweet read.

Bheed marks the second collaboration of Rao and Pednekar. The duo was last seen together in Badhaai Do (2022). The film was shot across Lucknow in November last year.

Sharing his experience of working with Sinha, Rao had said after wrapping up Bheed, “I was waiting for the collaboration to happen. He is one of the finest filmmakers we have. After working, we have become good friends. It is very special to us.”

