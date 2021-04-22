After firing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) actor Kartik Aaryan, the team at Dharma Productions is reportedly considering signing National Film Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao as his replacement in the much-talked-about film Dostana 2.

If reports are to be believed, Rao was always the first choice of the makers for the role. However, things did not fall into place back then. But if all goes well, the Newton (2017) actor will join Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Laksh on the cast soon.

A source in the know informs a digital publication, “Dharma Productions is considering to bring Rajkummar Rao on board for Dostana 2. He was their first choice when the project was being made but at the time, he could not do the film due to his dates. Now, that makers are keen on enlisting someone, they are once again thinking of Rao who was fit for the role. Interestingly, Rao and Janhvi Kapoor recently worked together in horror-comedy Roohi and have a great work rapport.”

The source goes on to add, “Karan Johar is still figuring out who to cast for the lead role. The director Collin D’Cunha is currently working making changes in the script, accordingly.”

On April 16, Dharma Productions released a statement confirming Kartik Aaryan’s ouster from the high-profile project. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for official announcement soon,” the official statement read.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has several interesting projects in the pipeline. Some of his forthcoming films include Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, Second Innings with Kriti Sanon and the official remake of the successful Telugu cop thriller Hit.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh, Collin D’Cunha, Dostana 2