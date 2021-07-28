There were reports that Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte will be seen in a movie titled Monica, O My Darling which will release on Netflix. Now, the movie has been officially announced.

Huma Qureshi took to Twitter to share her first look poster, and wrote, “It’s a crime to look this good! But you gotta do what you gotta do Fire I’m excited to share the first look at Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix_in ! @RajkummarRao @radhika_apte @sikandarkher @akansharanjan.”

Radhika Apte, who has omnipresence on Netflix, tweeted, “It’s Radflix and thrills time again! Happy to announce that I’ll be back on Netflix yet again with Monica, O My Darling Partying face Super excited to be a part of this wonderful team Flexed biceps @Vasan_Bala @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi @sikandarkher @akansharanjan #SukantGoel #BagavathiPerumal.”

Netflix India also shared the first look posters of the actors, and wrote, ““O My Darlings, give us a first look!” ^ Us to the cast of Monica, O My Darling before they showed us these images. @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi @radhika_apte @akansharanjan #SukantGoel #BagavathiPerumal #ZaynMarieKhan @MatchboxShots @Vasan_Bala #YogeshChandekar.”

They also shared a making video of the film, and announced that the shooting Monica, O My Darling is currently going on.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica, O My Darling also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sikandar Kher, Sukant Goel, Bagavathi Perumal, and Zayn Marie Khan.

Well, the title of the film, Monica, O My Darling, reminds us of the song Piya Tu Ab To Aaja from the movie Caravan (1971). We wonder if we will get to hear a recreated version of the song in the movie.