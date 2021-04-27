Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors we have in Bollywood right now. Amidst the pandemic, the actor’s last release Roohi also did reasonably well at the box office and he has multiple interesting projects lined up.

There have been reports of Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi starring in a film titled Monica, Oh My Darling which will be produced by Sriram Raghavan and directed by Vasan Bala. It is said that the movie will be released on Netflix.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Rajkummar is charging a whopping amount of Rs. 15 crore for the movie. A source told the portal, “Since making his debut in 2010, Rajkummar Rao has come a really long way. Now after receiving critical acclaim for his performances and with his films being well-received, Rajkummar has managed to break away from being categorized as a tier two-star. In fact, post his recent release Roohi, and of course his previous Netflix film The White Tiger, Rao has become a name to contend with. Thanks to his newfound place within the industry, Rajkummar has hiked his fee and is now charging a whopping Rs. 15 cr for Monica, Oh My Darling.”

Well, till now, the movie has not been announced and there’s no official confirmation about Raj’s remuneration in it.

Talking about Rao’s other movies, the actor will be seen in films like Hum Do Hamare Do and Badhaai Do. The former stars Kriti Sanon opposite him and the latter stars Bhumi Pedenkar as the female lead.

While the shooting of Hum Do Hamare Do is still left, the shooting of Badhaai Do has been wrapped up.