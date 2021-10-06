On Tuesday (05), the makers of Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Hamare Do unveiled a poster with the caption on it ‘Ab hamara hero kya karega? (What will our hero do now?)’.

There were reports that the film will be getting a direct-to-digital release, and now, finally, it has been announced that the movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sanon took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film’s digital release and also shared the teaser of the movie. She tweeted, “Yeh Diwali…Familywaali! Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo Streaming soon on @DisneyPlusHS #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @RajkummarRao @SirPareshRawal #RatnaPathakShah @Aparshakti @manurishichadha @PracheePaandya #DineshVijan @cinemanabhishek #DeepakVenkateshan.”

Hum Do Hamare Do is produced by Maddock Films and the teaser starts with glimpses of their previous movies like Stree, Bala, Luka Chuppi, and Mimi. Later, we are introduced to Rao and Sanon’s characters from Hum Do Hamare Do, and it is revealed that to get married to Sanon, Rao adopts parents played by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Directed by Abhishek Jain, Hum Do Hamare Do is slated to start streaming on Diwali this year.

Well, theatres are reopening in India, and while Sooryavanshi will release on the festival in theatres, the audience will have a choice to watch Hum Do Hamare Do digitally.

Talking about other films of Rao, the actor will be seen in Badhaai Do, Monica, O My Darling, and Hit. Meanwhile, Kriti has her kitty full of movies like Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Ganapath – Part 1.