Celebrated filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, whose filmography boasts of such notable movies as Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Johnny Gaddaar (2007), Badlapur (2015) and Andhadhun (2018), has joined forces with streaming media giant Netflix for his next production venture.

Titled Monica, O My Darling, the upcoming film stars Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. Its title has been taken from legendary music composer RD Burman’s timeless cabaret item number picturised on Helen for the film Caravan (1971).

According to reports, Vasan Bala has been roped in to direct Monica, O My Darling. Bala is known for helming the critically acclaimed film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018). Sriram Raghavan and Sanjay Routray will produce under the banner of Matchbox Pictures. Though not much else is known about the plot of the forthcoming film at the moment, reports suggest that it is a comic caper set in an office space.

Monica, O My Darling will reunite Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi after a long time. The duo has previously worked together in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur series. However, they did not share a frame in both parts of the franchise. So, Monica, O My Darling will be the first film where the two will share the screen space.

The Netflix film will mark Rao’s third collaboration with Netflix after Ludo (2020) and the Oscars-nominated The White Tiger (2021). While for Huma it will be her second collaboration with Netflix after the streaming show Leila (2017).

Monica, O My Darling is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are looking at beginning production in April this year.

