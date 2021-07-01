Rajinikanth’s movies are always a celebration for his fans. The superstar will next be seen in Annaatthe and the movie is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali this year.

However, due to the lockdown, and the delay in the shoot, it was speculated that the film might get postponed. But, on Thursday, the makers unveiled a new poster of the film, and confirmed that Annaatthe will release on Diwali.

Sun Pictures tweeted, “#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?! @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer #Annaatthe.”

Annaatthe is directed by Siva and also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy.

The shooting of Annaatthe kickstarted in December 2019, but in 2020, the shooting was put on hold due to the pandemic. Reportedly, the shooting resumed in December 2020, but after a few days, it was once again stalled as a few crew members were tested positive for Covid-19. Rajinikanth resumed the shoot in April this year, and in May he wrapped up his portions for the movie.

In April this year, it was also announced that the superstar will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He had thanked the government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

Rajinikanth had tweeted, “My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty.”