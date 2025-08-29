Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s Ganpati Visarjan goes viral

Highlights:

The Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia once again drew public attention, but this year a moment involving Radhika Merchant during the Ganpati visarjan procession stood out. The video, featuring her playful exchange with Anant Ambani and the protective reaction of her bodyguard, has gone viral on social media and has become one of the most discussed highlights of the festivities.

Radhika Merchant at Antilia’s Ganpati Visarjan

During the immersion procession of the Ganpati idol, popularly referred to as “Antilia Cha Raja,” Radhika Merchant was seen seated on a flower-decorated vehicle, holding marigolds in her hand. In the clip shared on a fan page, she was laughing as she tossed petals toward Anant Ambani, who was walking close behind her.

Anant responded by throwing flowers back at Radhika, but before they reached her, her bodyguard stepped in to shield her. This small but noticeable act of protection has become a focal point of the conversation around the video. Many social media users called the moment a sweet insight into the couple’s bond, while others noted how the bodyguard’s quick move unexpectedly stole the spotlight.

The video has been widely circulated across platforms, making Radhika Merchant one of the trending names during this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Nita Ambani’s Role in the Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

The Ambani family is known for hosting large-scale Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia every year, and this year was no exception. Another video from the visarjan showed Nita Ambani dressed in a pink traditional outfit, walking with family members and actively taking part in the procession.

She was seen greeting people and enjoying the atmosphere of the rally. For many years, Nita Ambani has been closely associated with preserving and promoting Indian cultural and religious traditions, and her visible role in the festivities reflects the family’s approach to blending private devotion with public celebration.

When the Ambanis Welcomed “Antilia Cha Raja”

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia began on August 27, when the Ambani family welcomed their idol, affectionately called “Antilia Cha Raja.” Videos from the welcoming ceremony showed Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Nita Ambani performing aarti together in front of the idol, all dressed in festive attire.

For the Ambani family, the arrival of the idol is a significant yearly tradition. The aarti rituals, the floral decorations, and the gathering of close relatives and well-wishers form a key part of the celebrations. This tradition has now become one of the most followed aspects of Ganesh Chaturthi on social media, with fans and the general public keeping track of how the family marks each year’s event.

Significance of Ganpati Visarjan

Ganpati visarjan is the concluding ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi, when the idol is immersed in water. Traditionally, the visarjan takes place on the tenth day of the festival, but some families perform it earlier, including after one-and-a-half days or on the third or fifth day.

In 2025, the main visarjan day is set for September 6. However, the Ambanis carried out their immersion ceremony on August 28, in line with their family tradition. The ritual symbolizes bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha while offering prayers for his return the following year. For many devotees, it also represents a cycle of renewal, where each year begins afresh with the welcoming of the deity and concludes with his farewell.

Why Radhika Merchant’s Ganpati Visarjan Moment Stood Out

The highlight of this year’s Ganpati visarjan at Antilia was undoubtedly the video of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. The flower exchange between the couple added a light-hearted moment to what is otherwise a deeply religious and ceremonial occasion.

The fact that Radhika’s bodyguard stepped in at just the right time added an unexpected layer of humor and protection to the scene. On social media, the clip has been described as a candid moment that showed a personal side of the Ambani family. Many users pointed out how such glimpses into the couple’s relationship resonate strongly with the public, creating a sense of familiarity even around high-profile figures.