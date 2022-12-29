The Metropolitan Police has questioned a court’s decision to suspend the sentence of a man who threw scalding hot water over a police officer’s face during a racist attack.

Earlier this month, the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court suspended the 26-week prison term of Astric Mala, 47, who a attacked the officer.

The court’s decision has sparked outrage online and the Met said that it is in touch with the Crown Prosecution Service to fully understand the factors that led to this sentencing.

The force also revealed that it may consider further representation in this case.

Mala was ordered to pay £500 in compensation, and was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months. There was also a rehabilitation activity requirement up to a maximum of 40 days.

“Sentencing is a matter for the courts and it is out of the hands of officers. However we recognise the strong views that have been shared in relation to the decision to suspend the sentence in this case,” the Met said in a statement.

“In reaching their decisions, the courts take into account a number of factors including but not limited to any previous criminal history, the timing any of any guilty pleas and information put forward by agencies including social services and probation.

“In this case consideration was also given to medical reports that were ordered by the court prior to sentencing to provide information on the defendant’s mental health.”

On July 1, this year, the accused assaulted two police officers who were assisting council staff in evicting Mala from his home in Southall, West London.

He threw two cups of tea at the officers’ faces before hurling boiling water from a kettle at one of them, leaving him with horrific facial burns.

While carrying out the attack, he allegedly yelled abuse at the officers, including racist slurs, and threatened to kill them.

Mala was then detained inside the house on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence, making death threats, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He entered a guilty plea to two charges of assault on an emergency worker and a racially aggravating public order offence at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on December 7.

Local police in Lady Margaret, Ealing, released the verdict of Mala’s punishment on Wednesday (28).

On Twitter, some responded to the sentence by calling for improved protection for first responders and many called for ‘tougher sentence’.

“Pathetic and hardly a deterrent to others,” one person said.

Another social media user added: “An attack on an active police officer that was racially aggravating. They question why fewer people are signing up. This is a contributing factor.

Start taking careful care of the protectors. No one goes to work expecting to be attacked or depart with permanent scars.”

One more called the sentence process a “shambles.”

“This should be appealed, wrote author Phil Cleary in response to the assertion. What happened to deterrence?,” another asked.

Another policeman commented, “A suspended sentence for that? Once again, the courts produced shocking work. I wish your officers a speedy recovery.”

According to the Met Police, there are an average of 135 physical assaults against officers and staff every week.

“Every assault is shocking and can have devastating consequences for the victim. These offences must be taken seriously,” it said in a statement.