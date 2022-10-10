The multi-award-winning production company, RABBLE Theatre has announced the cast of its new radio play The Newcomers.

The theatre group, which is commemorating 50 years since the arrival of 1,600 Ugandan Asians to Greenham Common, Berkshire, this month, has joined forces with BBC Radio Berkshire to co-produce the radio play.

The Newcomers boasts of an ensemble cast. It will feature a host of household names from TV who are excited to embark on a new journey with this project.

Sharing his excitement, Bhasker Patel, who plays Mansukh, said, “Although my mother and four sisters left Uganda with me before the horrific events depicted in this brilliant play, I still have vivid memories of my family home in Lugazi. It is a special place held very dear to me and I am so pleased that RABBLE has chosen to commemorate the events and the brave people who were affected. It’s a special project that I’m delighted to be a part of.”

Narrated through the eyes of 15yr old Jyoti, The Newcomers follows the story of the Patels, a hard-working family of integrity, split from their father, evicted from their Ugandan home, and rushed to Greenham. They arrive with nothing but a suitcase each and £50, forced to start over, amidst mixed reactions from the local population. The Newcomers is a tale of cruelty, bravery, resilience, and hope.

The play is written by Beth Flintoff (RABBLE Theatre’s associate writer) and Pragna Hay, whose story the play is based upon. “I cannot even begin to comprehend what my parents and thousands of other Ugandan Asians went through during those dark days of uncertainty. The heartache and the trauma of packing their whole lives into one small case and landing penniless into an unknown country. But what I do know is that in learning about our ancestors we can see patterns of overcoming failure and surviving hard times. I am only here because they were there. I hope this play can shine a light into the dimly lit hallways of the past,” said Hay.

Pragna arrived in the UK from Uganda as a refugee in 1972, staying at Greenham Common refugee camp. She lives in Newbury, Berkshire, and, like many of her Ugandan Asian contemporaries, has an entrepreneurial spirit, running multiple businesses, qualifying as a microbiologist, and serving as a board member of various companies. She established Uprooted 50 Years ago to organise exhibitions and events that commemorate 50 years since the expulsion.

Pragna co-wrote The Newcomers with Beth Flintoff, RABBLE’s associate writer, who also lives locally and is deeply passionate about the story. “Pragna and I have known each other for years and it was before the pandemic that she first approached me wanting to explore ways to tell her story. Working with her and listening to the stories of other Ugandan Asians who experienced the trauma of being expelled from their homes is an experience I will never forget. It’s fifty years since this happened, but the subject matter is, sadly, just as relevant today,” said Flintoff.

The play is directed by Duncan McLarty, editor of BBC Radio Berkshire.

“We are absolutely delighted to be developing this important project. The contributions that the Ugandan Asian community has made to UK life are as amazing as their story is. It’s a privilege to be involved,” said Dani Davies, RABBLE Executive Director.

The complete cast of the radio play includes Nikki Patel – Jyoti, Shaheen Khan – Shanta, Bhasker Patel – Mansukh, Maanuv Thiara – Suraj, Jammy Kasongo – Joseph, Dani McCallum – Mrs White, Emma Boyd – Fran, André Valente – The Guard, Toby W Davies – Brigadier Beyts, and Robyn Cowieson – Cassie.

The Newcomers is slated to broadcast daily at 09:50 from Monday 24/10/22, concluding on Friday 28/10/22. A full 1hr omnibus edition will be aired on Sunday 30/10/22 at 14:00.