R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starred in the Tamil film Vikram Vedha (2017) which was a super hit at the box office. In March 2018, a Hindi remake of the film was announced, and recently it went on the floors with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

On Thursday (18), the original Vikram, Madhavan, visited the sets of the Hindi remake. The producers of the film, Y Not Studios, tweeted, “We had a special visitor at the sets of #VikramVedha (Hindi) ! @ActorMadhavan.”

Madhavan replied to the tweet and wrote, “Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World.. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro.”

Roshan and Khan had earlier worked together in the 2002 release Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. We will get to see them screen space in Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake after a gap of two decades.

Reportedly, the movie also stars Radhika Apte as the female lead.

Talking about other films of Roshan, the actor will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Khan has movies like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush. The former is slated to release on 19th November 2021.