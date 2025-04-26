Punjab police targets six US-based gangsters after Happy Passia’s arrest amid rising ISI-backed threats

Punjab Police is intensifying efforts to extradite six US-based gangsters accused of orchestrating extortion, murder, weapon smuggling, and terror activities in India at the behest of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). This move comes shortly after the arrest of Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, in the United States.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, the first Indian-American to lead the agency, described Passia as a member of a “foreign terrorist gang” and emphasized the FBI’s commitment to hunting down perpetrators of violence globally. Patel’s remarks have raised expectations of stronger cooperation between Indian and US authorities in tackling Khalistani terror networks and organized crime.

Following Passia’s arrest, Punjab Police has shifted focus to six major operatives: Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Bal, Gurdev Singh alias Jaisal, Satbir Singh alias Satnam alias Satta, Gurjant Singh alias Bholu, Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawanshahria. Each has a history of grave criminal activities, including involvement in recent grenade attacks and terror plots across Punjab.

Senior police officials confirmed that comprehensive dossiers detailing the crimes and illegal immigration status of these individuals have been submitted to central agencies. The dossiers highlight that many of them entered the United States on forged documents. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav stated, “We are actively working with central agencies to bring them back to India to face the law.”

The efforts align with the broader strategy of the US administration, which has intensified action against individuals residing illegally in America, especially those involved in serious criminal offenses.

In a major breakthrough, #AGTF, Punjab in a joint operation with Central agencies has arrested Kailash Khichan, a key operative of #Pak based terrorist Harvinder Singh @ Rinda & #USA based Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passia (1/4) pic.twitter.com/EmFdyzTzj3 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 12, 2024

Profiles of the Six Most Wanted Gangsters:

Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawanshahria

Hailing from Birowal village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, Nawanshahria is known for his involvement in murder, extortion, and terrorist conspiracies. He is linked to Harwinder Singh Rinda and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Nawanshahria played a pivotal role in the murder of ex-BKI militant Rattandeep Singh in April 2024 and fled to California on a fake passport. He has been implicated in attacks on police stations and has networks stretching across Greece, the UK, and Pakistan.

Satbir Singh alias Satnam alias Satta

Originating from Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran, Satta is a key figure in ISI-supported terror networks. He is tied to BKI and Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa. Satta is accused in several terror attacks, including the RPG assault on Sarhali police station in 2022. He also controlled two ISI-backed terror modules uncovered in Punjab recently. Named in NIA chargesheets, Satta specializes in fundraising through narcotics and weapons smuggling and uses encrypted apps like WhatsApp and Zangi to manage his operations.

Gurjant Singh alias Bholu

A major player in the international drug trade, Bholu, from Havelian village in Tarn Taran, has strong links with global drug lords, including Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder. His operations focus on smuggling heroin from Pakistan and Afghanistan to India and cocaine into the US and Canada. Bholu’s network has contributed significantly to the organized crime scene and drug trafficking ecosystem impacting Punjab.

Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri

Based in the US but originally from Rakra Dhahan village in Balachaur, Khatri is deeply connected with criminal networks run by Rinda. His gang is implicated in murder, extortion, and terror activities, including the 2022 killing of Makhan Kang. Khatri uses digital tools and hawala channels to manage his gang’s operations from abroad. Punjab Police arrested key operatives of his network in Jalandhar and Maharashtra for planning targeted killings.

Gurdev Singh alias Jaisal

Operating from the US, Jaisal runs a massive extortion racket targeting Punjab’s businessmen. A recent police crackdown revealed his operations, leading to the dismissal of a corrupt police officer, ASI Surjit Singh, who was acting as his local collector. Jaisal’s name also surfaced in the 2022 RPG attack on the Sarhali police station, orchestrated with Canada-based gangsters under ISI influence.

Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Bal

From Nadala village in Kapurthala, Amrit Bal has been involved in murders, extortion, and terror plots closely tied to ISI proxies like Landa and Rinda. Linked to both the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and BKI, Amrit Bal is a significant threat to Punjab’s security, playing a key role in facilitating weapons and funds for terror activities.

Punjab Police believes the current political climate in the US, where there is heightened scrutiny on illegal immigrants and foreign criminals, offers a “golden opportunity” to secure the extradition of these fugitives. Senior officers are optimistic that with sustained diplomatic pressure and coordination between FBI, ICE, and Indian agencies, these operatives can soon be brought to justice.

With Khalistani terrorism rearing its head again under ISI influence, Punjab’s crackdown on overseas gangsters is seen as a crucial step in maintaining regional peace and security.