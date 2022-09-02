Ever since the news emerged on August 30, 2022, that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone had split, netizens have been mocking the Titanic actor for always getting into relationships with women way younger than him and breaking up with them as soon as they turn 25.

A psychologist recently claimed that there is a good reason why DiCaprio keeps dating women under a specific age.

“He is in a highly unusual position, which allows him to pick and choose whoever he wishes to be with until he grows either bored, or recognises that his partner wishes to move to more secure ground through marriage, or by having children,” Emma Kenny claims.

She goes on to add, “The ages of the women he dates, and the point at which their relationships end seems to coincide with these life markers.”

Kenny also claims it is because he has “no intention of giving up his adventures” and doesn’t want to “conform to a societal blueprint”.

“There are so many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have large age gaps,” she says. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

The 47-year-old Academy Award winner and the 25-year-old model and aspiring actress called it quits earlier this summer, a source close to DiCaprio claimed on Tuesday. Neither has released public statements, but it seems like conflicting priorities were mostly to blame for the end of the relationship.

“Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” a source told a publication. “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

