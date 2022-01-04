Renowned film and television producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday said that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is doing well.

The 46-year-old producer took to Instagram to share her diagnosis. “Despite taking all precautions, I have tested covid positive. I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves,” she wrote in her post.

Earlier in the day, actor-producer John Abraham announced that he and his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid-19.

In his Instagram story, he wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had covid. Priya and I have tested positive for covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else, we are both vaccinated & experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”

Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases since the second half of last month. On Sunday, the metropolis reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday’s tally, taking the caseload here to 7,99,520, while the city’s overall death toll stood at 16,377, as per official data.

