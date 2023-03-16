Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is presently busy promoting her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel, was recently at SXSW 2023 where she was asked which current actress she thought deserved to be the next Bollywood superstar.

PeeCee first picked the name of Alia Bhatt but immediately corrected herself saying that the Raazi (2018) actress is already a ‘superstar’.

The Bajirao Mastani (2015) star then went on to name Alaya F who made her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2019 and was most recently seen in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat (2023).

Revealing why she thought the actress fits the bill, Chopra said, “I really like Alaya Furniturewala. She is Pooja Bedi’s daughter. I told her when I met her that I think she is just cool and has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. I think we’ll find out in a few years.”

The actress also revealed that Barfi (2012) was her favourite film from her vast filmography. “As a movie, it is just so poignant and sweet, and the music is amazing. It just warms your heart, and that’s the kind of cinema that I love. It moves you. And I don’t really watch my movies myself, but that was one I have watched at least 2 or 3 times,” she said.

Meanwhile, Citadel is set to debut on April 28, 2023.

