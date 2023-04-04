Priyanka Chopra is presently busy promoting her much-anticipated streaming show Citadel along with co-star Richard Madden. After a round of promotions, the stars held a special premiere of their spy thriller series on Tuesday in Mumbai.

The Asia Pacific premiere of the international web series saw Priyanka slaying the red carpet look in a turquoise blue high-slit gown. She paired her stunning ensemble with black heels. For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal. Her smokey eyes caught the attention.

Priyanka made a stylish entry at the premiere night with her Citadel co-star Richard Madden. Richard looked dapper in a charcoal grey suit.

The duo was all smiles while posing for paps on Tuesday night.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra was also spotted at the screening. She was twinning with her daughter in blue.

Evergreen actress Rekha also marked her presence at the special screening of Citadel. Like always she pulled off her saree with grace and her awestruck ada.

Varun Dhawan, who will headline the Indian version of Priyanka’s ‘Citadel’, came for the screening with the creators Raj and DK.

Raj and DK are directing the Hindi version of Citadel, which is originally helmed by The Russo Brothers.

Celebrities like Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur also posed on the red carpet.

Priyanka and Richard-starrer Citadel will be out on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.