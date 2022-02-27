Seasoned Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who has received a rousing response for her debut streaming show The Fame Game (2022), has confirmed that the series that Priyanka Chopra was set to produce based on her life has been cancelled.

A few years ago, Chopra announced that she would be developing an American comedy series based on the life of Dixit after she gave up fame for a simple life in the US suburbs.

Announcing the project, the Quantico star wrote on social media, “One of the favourite parts of my job is to be able to tell stories across genres, languages, and to a varied audience. Today I’m happy to share with you another step I’ve taken on that creative journey, in my role as a producer. This particular story is one of a few Hollywood projects that I am currently developing.”

Her post further read, “The incredible Madhuri Dixit’s real life has been the inspiration behind Sri Rao’s amazing story, and I can’t wait to work with both of them to see how this will pan out. Again, it’s unchartered territory for me, producing a show for American television, but I’m blessed to have a great set of partners in Mark Gordon Company’s Mark Gordon and Nick Pepper, along with ABC Studios to develop and produce this very fun idea. After having an incredible experience with them on Quantico, this seemed like a perfect extension of our partnership. I’ve only just begun and there is little I can share at this point about any of the projects, but I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. Stay tuned. ”

However, now Madhuri has confirmed that the sitcom is no longer in production. “Yes, there were ongoing discussions and we were trying to pitch it and Shri Rao, director of The Fame Game, who has written the script for the show, was involved with that project too. But sometimes things work and sometimes they don’t. We tried to get that sitcom approved, but it didn’t pan out, “she told reporters.

She added, “The show we’re talking about was not exactly my autobiography. It was part fiction and part reality. They were going to take certain instances from my life, including the fact that I was a Bollywood actor before moving to Denver, where no one really knew me. It would show what happens in such a situation? But it is done and we are not working on it anymore.”

