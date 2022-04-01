On January 21, 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their first child through surrogacy. The couple, who married in India in December 2018 in a two-day event that included Christian and Hindu ceremonies, took to Instagram to share the good news with the world.

While PC and Jonas are busy taking care of their daughter and spending private time with her at their Los Angeles home, the Quantico star’s mother, Madhu Chopra, is yet to see her granddaughter.

Talking to an Indian media outlet, Madhu said that she has not met her granddaughter given the concerns around the baby’s health and the coronavirus situation.

“I haven’t seen her. I am here and she is in LA. We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year, I will be able to answer this better,” she said.

Madhu also said that she is waiting and hoping for her granddaughter to come to India. “I am always hoping. Never say never. It’s her country, she could come,” she added.

Sharing her joy of becoming a grandmother, Madhu said, “It is so joyful! I can’t tell you how my heart just goes…I think it’s something that I have been waiting for, for a very long time. It has happened now and I cannot conceal my happiness. I don’t even remember Priyanka and my son anymore. All I think about is the little one.”

While announcing the arrival of their child, Priyanka and Nick wrote on social media, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during these special times as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

While the couple did not reveal the gender of the child, Priyanka’s cousin Meera Chopra had confirmed that they had a baby girl.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several exciting projects in her bag, including the Amazon Prime series Citadel and Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa.