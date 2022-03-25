Global icon Priyanka Chopra stole the show at the pre-Oscars celebration on Wednesday in an embroidered black sequin saree and strapless blouse from the brand JADE by Monica and Karishma.

The Quantico star took to Instagram today to share glimpses from the pre-Oscars party that she attended with several high-profile celebrities in Los Angeles, California. She co-hosted the star-studded celebration that honoured this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Chopra gave a glimpse of her stunning look in a black sequin saree dress. She opted for Bulgari bracelets, alongside extreme drop green earrings. The 39-year-old wore a full-glam makeup look, with a winged black liner, bronze base, and a pink-nude lip.

Chopra, who was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections (2021), also penned a note summing up her experience of attending the pre-Oscars celebration and wished the best for the nominees on Oscars night.

“What a special honor it was to co-host a pre-Oscar celebration honouring this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all of this possible. Last night gave me all the feels and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright,” she wrote.

The actress continued, “Special thanks to @anjula_acharia and @maneeshkgoyal for having this idea and the co-hosts who came together to make an unprecedented evening like this possible. ❤️Wishing the nominees so much luck on Sunday! Bring home the gold!”

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 27 March.