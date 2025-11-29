Priyanka Chopra reflects on a decade in Hollywood built on trial, error, and self-forgiveness

Highlights:

Priyanka has spent nearly ten years working in Hollywood and says she is still learning.

The hardest personal challenge was learning to forgive herself after professional setbacks.

The transition into international work involved constant trial and error with no clear roadmap.

At the time she entered Hollywood, very few Indian actors had made that transition before her.

A small circle of family and close friends continues to provide stability and perspective.

The documentary Born Hungry, which she is backing as a producer, is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has admitted that her move into Hollywood was far from smooth. Speaking about her journey over the last ten years, Priyanka said the experience involved constant trial and error, moments of self-doubt, and the difficult work of forgiving herself after making mistakes. The actor explained that breaking into a completely new industry meant learning everything from the beginning, even after achieving major success in India.

Priyanka revealed that she tried different paths, took on unfamiliar work environments, and did not always get things right. She said the process forced her to reset her expectations and approach each opportunity as a fresh start. For Priyanka, this period was not just about professional reinvention but also about personal development and adjusting to a new culture.

She acknowledged that when she began working internationally, there were almost no clear examples of Indian actors who had already built major careers in Hollywood. According to Priyanka, every audition, every role, and every professional step became an experiment. Some days went well, while others were much harder.

Why Trial and Error Defined Priyanka’s Hollywood Journey

For Priyanka, the defining feature of her first decade in Hollywood was uncertainty. Without established pathways to follow, she explained that mistakes became part of daily learning. Each project brought new lessons about how the industry worked, what she needed to improve, and how to better connect with a global audience.

She has described this phase as a complete restart. The systems, expectations, casting processes, and audience behaviors were entirely different from what she was used to in India. Priyanka said that even with her experience, she had to let go of assumptions and adapt through continuous effort.

The actor admitted that the emotional side of this learning curve was just as demanding as the professional side. She had to accept that not every decision would succeed and that failure was inevitable in uncharted territory.

How Priyanka Worked to Keep Her Identity Intact

Despite professional pressure, Priyanka said one of her main challenges was maintaining a sense of self. She spoke openly about not always getting that balance right. Reflecting on this struggle, Priyanka said, “Some days I manage, some days I do not. That is okay.”

That outlook helped her move forward without being overwhelmed by setbacks. Priyanka explained that mistakes were important, but what mattered more was standing back up and continuing forward. She credited her family and a small group of close friends with helping her remain grounded during periods of uncertainty.

According to Priyanka, the support system around her acted as a stabilizing force. Their honesty and perspective reminded her of who she was beyond public expectations and career pressures.

Priyanka on Forgiving Herself After Setbacks

One of the most difficult lessons for Priyanka was learning to forgive herself. She admitted that self-judgment often followed professional mistakes, especially early in her Hollywood journey. Letting go of regret took time.

She explained that forgiving herself was essential for growth. Holding onto past failures only slowed momentum and confidence. Over time, Priyanka learned to view setbacks as productive learning moments rather than permanent failures.

She said this shift in mindset helped shape how she now approaches opportunities, allowing her to work with greater clarity and emotional resilience.

Priyanka’s Professional Evolution Beyond Acting

In addition to acting, Priyanka has expanded her work behind the camera as a producer. She is currently backing the documentary Born Hungry, which tells the story of Sash Simpson, a boy who was abandoned in India, adopted in Canada, and later became a chef.

The documentary traces his personal journey and transformation through food and identity. Born Hungry is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar. Priyanka’s involvement reflects her interest in stories that explore resilience, migration, and personal reinvention.

Her role as a producer signals another chapter in her international career, one that extends beyond performance into storytelling and content development.

Priyanka Says the Learning Process Is Ongoing

Even after nearly a decade of working in Hollywood, Priyanka said she is still figuring things out. She does not describe her journey as complete or settled. Instead, she sees it as a continuing process shaped by experience, reflection, and change.

While the early years were filled with uncertainty and adjustment, Priyanka believes those challenges shaped her professional identity and long-term outlook. Today, she views growth as something that does not end with success but continues through new risks and opportunities.

Her reflections highlight how international careers often involve repeated reinvention. For Priyanka, the hardest part was not entering Hollywood but learning to forgive herself while building something unfamiliar from the ground up.