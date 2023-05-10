Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she took a break from romantic relationships before meeting husband Nick Jonas as she wanted to figure out her patterns and mistakes. During her appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, the actress opened up about her love life and how at one point she went from “relationship to relationship”.

“I did not give myself time at all between relationships… I think I worked a lot and I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with. And I think that I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship,” the 40-year-old actress said.

Looking back, the Citadel star said though some of her relationships ended really badly, the people she dated were “really wonderful”.

“After my ex (boyfriend) and before my husband, I literally took two years off.

And there was a big reason. I didn’t even date Nick at that time because I was just like I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.

“The repeating of the mistake was always feeling like, I need to be the caretaker, always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job, my work, my meeting, or my priority to make sure that he’s propped up,” Priyanka said.

The actor said she had normalised the idea of “giving the power in such a skewed way” that she never stood up for herself.

“I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s fine.’” she added.

Priyanka said she came to a realisation that getting into a new relationship soon after one ended wasn’t good for her.

“I reached a point in my life where I was like, what the f**k are you doing? Like, this is getting self-destructive at this point when I had to choose me, I had to be like I don’t owe no one anything except my family and myself, the people who truly love me. “When you are in relationships where you stop recognising who you are, you stop having your own identity, or you stop knowing what is it what you want for yourself, what your goals are, then you are invisible. And, I just started feeling invisible in my relationships,” she added.

Priyanka married Jonas in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.