Ahead of the much anticipated 95th Academy Awards, global icon actor Priyanka Chopra attended a screening of Chhello Show (The Last Show), India’s Oscar entry, in Los Angeles. The film, directed by Pan Nalin, is on the shortlist for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars this year.

The Quantico star hosted a special screening of the Gujarati-language film in LA at Isha Ambani Piramal’s residence. The star-studded screening was followed by a dinner reception.

Chopra posted pictures of herself and actors Bhavin Rabari and director Pan Nalin on her Instagram handle.

Her short note read, “The least I can do is always support the industry that taught me all I know about my job. So proud of the amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema. ‘Chhello Show’ being one of the special ones. Good luck team! Go get ‘em.”

She further wrote, “P.S. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) – a regional language movie (Gujarati) which has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Written and directed by Pan Nalin, this incredible film revolves around a 9-year-old’s @iambhavinrabari fascination with Cinema.”

Concluding her post, she wrote, “P.P.S. Thank you @_iiishmagish for lending the team your LA home for the screening!” Reacting to the post, Pan Nalin, director of Chhello Show, commented, “Now we too can be beautiful, strong, fearless and believe in ourselves when we have the support of someone who is beautiful, strong, and fearless – but so generous. #BeKindAndDoEpicShit.”

Producer David Dubinsky also shared a slew of images and a video on Instagram.

“With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer (married to Nick Jonas) at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show, a coming-of-age drama of a boy from a remote village in India who discovers the joys of the movie theater just as digital projection changes the game. It is India’s submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in Best International feature film category. Available on Netflix,” read the caption of her post.

In a nostalgic mood, Priyanka spoke about the times of single-screen theatres and how her father would skip school to watch films.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.