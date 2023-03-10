Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas on Thursday night attended the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars celebration, where she talked about the importance of celebrating South Asian culture.

Chopra co-hosted the event with Mindy Kaling. Highlighting the importance of celebrating South Asian culture, she said, “I am so grateful that we have had the ability to not just return, but do it in such an amazing capacity and be hosted by Paramount Pictures.”

She further added, “I mean, this is iconic. And to be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that’s just theirs, makes me like, cry.”

The Quantico star, who wore a white three-piece set from Falguni Shane Peacock India at the event, said that the night is all about the nominees who are nominated in some capacity for an Academy Award.

“This night is about the nominees, and you see a lot of them coming. This’ll be about giving them the stage and giving them a moment. Showcasing a little bit of the movies and championing them as the Oscars come back,” she said.

For those not in the know, nominated films at the 95th Academy Awards include RRR, Turning Red, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers, and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the premiere of her much-awaited series Citadel. Created by the Russo Brothers, the series drops on April 28 on Prime Video. She will also be seen in her next Hollywood film Love Again, scheduled to hit cinemas on May 12, 2023.

