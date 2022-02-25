Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, on Friday took to social media to react to the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Dubbing the military attack by Russia on Ukraine as “terrifying,” she said it was difficult to understand how the situation has escalated to a “catastrophic point”.

Sharing a video of the tense situation in Ukraine on Instagram, Chopra wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.”

The 39-year-old actor also attached a UNICEF donation link in her bio to help the children in the war zone of Ukraine.

“There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine (sic),” she concluded.

Farhan Akhtar, Chopra’s co-star from such films as Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and The Sky Is Pink (2019), also expressed his concern about the situation in Ukraine.

“Thoughts with Ukraine… may better sense prevail and peace be restored as soon as possible,” he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of stranded migrant labourers return home during the first coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020, also tweeted, “There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine.”

Several other personalities from Bollywood including Onir, Rahul Dholakia, and Tillotama Shome, also condemned Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.