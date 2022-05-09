Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the first photo of their baby daughter, Malti Marie. The couple welcomed their baby girl home on Mother’s Day after the little one spent 100 days in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).

The White Tiger (2021) star said it had been a “challenging few months” in her Instagram post.

In the picture, Chopra is seen holding Malti Marie on her chest, while Nick Jonas grabs onto her little arm. However, the couple hid their daughter’s face with a heart emoji.

“On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the actress captioned the picture.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” she added.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she wrote.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

She added: “Also… there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

Ever since sharing the post, their friends from the entertainment industry have been showering love on Malti and the new parents.

Preity Zinta wrote, “So happy she is finally home, babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood and all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug and loads of love always (sic).”

Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Lots of love to all three (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra, who is also a popular actress in Bollywood, commented on the post saying, “Seeing the both of you like this in the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi – I saw a soldier in the hospital – You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo, now time to start spoiling her (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their first child in January this year.