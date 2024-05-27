19.1 C
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra finds inspiration in Alan Rickman's acting advice
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra finds inspiration in Alan Rickman’s acting advice

By: vibhuti

Date:

Priyanka Chopra recently shared her admiration for Alan Rickman’s advice to young actors. Known for his iconic role as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series, Rickman offered valuable guidance for aspiring actors entering the industry.

On Monday (27), Priyanka posted a snippet of an old interview with Rickman on her Instagram Stories, expressing how his words resonated with her.

In the shared video, Rickman can be heard saying, “Whenever young actors ask me for advice, whether they’re considering training or pursuing acting, I tell them to ‘forget about acting.’ And I mean it because acting is cumulative. It’s about more than just performing. I encourage them to visit art galleries, listen to music, stay informed about world events, and form their own opinions. Develop your taste and judgment so that when you encounter a quality script, your nurtured imagination has something to engage with.”

Rickman’s advice emphasizes the importance of cultivating a well-rounded intellect and creativity, suggesting that diverse experiences enrich an actor’s performance. This perspective has evidently inspired Priyanka Chopra, who felt compelled to share it with her followers.

Alan Rickman, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2016, was cherished for his roles in films like Truly Madly Deeply, Sense and Sensibility, Love Actually, and Alice in Wonderland, in addition to his unforgettable portrayal of Snape.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She recently finished shooting for the film. Additionally, Priyanka has taken on the role of executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. She is also set to appear in The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, co-starring Karl Urban.

vibhuti
vibhuti

