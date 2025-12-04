Priyanka Chopra on 10 years in hollywood, bollywood variety, and her planned 2027 Indian comeback

Highlights:

Priyanka Chopra completes ten years as a working actor in the U.S.

She says, “I found more variety in Bollywood” when comparing her career across industries

She describes her current Hollywood phase as an “interesting place”

Priyanka Chopra plans a full Bollywood return in 2027

The comeback film is being directed by S. S. Rajamouli and stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Priyanka Chopra, who marked ten years as a professional actor in the United States this September, has reflected on the scope of work she has received in Hollywood and how it compares with her long career in Indian cinema. Speaking from Los Angeles to PTI, Priyanka Chopra said that while she continues to expand her international profile, the variety of work she experienced in India remains difficult to match.

Looking back at her journey since her Hollywood debut, Priyanka Chopra said, “I found more variety in Bollywood”, pointing to the wide range of genres and characters she portrayed during her Indian film career. She added that while her Western projects continue to grow in scale and reach, she still hopes to achieve the same level of creative diversity in her English-language work.

Priyanka Chopra began her Hollywood career with the television series Quantico, which became a global platform for her. This was followed by international film and streaming projects including Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel, and Heads of State. Despite these major titles, she said she views the last decade as only the beginning phase of her Western journey.

Priyanka Chopra compares Bollywood and Hollywood career paths

Priyanka Chopra emphasized that even after a decade in Hollywood, she still considers herself at an early stage of her American career. She said her aim is to take on more complex and layered roles over time, similar to what she achieved in India over more than a decade of consistent work.

After winning the Miss World title in 2000 at the age of 18, Priyanka Chopra entered Hindi cinema in 2003. Over the next several years, she built a strong commercial and critical profile through films such as Andaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Aitraaz. Her performance in Fashion earned her the National Film Award, firmly establishing her as a top lead actor in the industry.

By the early 2010s, Priyanka Chopra had become one of the most bankable female stars in Indian cinema, working across romance, action, drama, and comedy. This wide-ranging portfolio is what she referred to when discussing the broader creative canvas she experienced in Bollywood.

In contrast, her Hollywood career has focused primarily on action-driven and franchise-led projects. Priyanka Chopra acknowledged that while these films and series have given her global recognition, she hopes to gradually build the same variety of storytelling and character depth in Western cinema as well.

Priyanka Chopra on global projects and current career phase

Discussing her present position in the international industry, Priyanka Chopra said she feels she is at an “interesting place” creatively. She explained that she now has access to filmmakers and production houses from across different parts of the world and intends to use these opportunities to explore varied genres and formats.

In recent years, Priyanka Chopra has balanced theatrical releases with high-profile streaming projects. Her work spans feature films, long-format series, and large-scale international productions. She has also taken on a behind-the-scenes role as a producer, expanding her professional footprint beyond acting.

Priyanka Chopra said that this phase allows her to experiment more carefully with roles that align with her long-term goals as a global performer. She added that while international projects demand a different approach to storytelling and performance, the learning process continues to shape her growth as an artist.

Priyanka Chopra confirms Bollywood return in 2027

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema in 2027 with a major theatrical release. The yet-to-be-released film, titled Varanasi, will be directed by S. S. Rajamouli and will star Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

The project will mark Priyanka Chopra’s first Indian theatrical release in eight years. Her last full-length Hindi film appearance was in 2019. The long gap has created strong anticipation surrounding her return to the Bollywood screen.

Industry observers view the 2027 comeback as a significant moment for Priyanka Chopra, as it reconnects her with the film industry that shaped the foundation of her career. The scale of the production, combined with the director and cast, suggests the film will be one of the most closely followed releases of that year.

Priyanka Chopra balances global career with Indian roots

While Priyanka Chopra continues to work extensively in the United States and on international projects, her upcoming Bollywood return signals that she remains closely tied to Indian cinema. Her comments underline a clear relationship between her present global ambitions and her past experiences in India.

Priyanka Chopra’s career path reflects a rare crossover success between two highly competitive film industries. From mainstream Hindi cinema to global franchises and streaming series, her professional journey spans over two decades.

As she completes ten years in Hollywood and prepares for her 2027 Bollywood comeback, Priyanka Chopra continues to redefine what a truly global acting career looks like. Her remarks, including “I found more variety in Bollywood”, highlight both the differences between the industries and her long-term objective to bridge that creative gap through future work.